HKRI Taikoo Hui celebrating Year of the Dragon in style

Mall offering a host of exclusive offers and experiences with its iconic 15-meter-high Pez Dispenser taking on a new but traditional look for the upcoming Spring Festival.

Ti Gong

HKRI Taikoo Hui is celebrating the Year of the Dragon with a host of exclusive offers and festive experiences.

The 15-meter-high Pez Dispenser – pioneering artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's iconic crown-wearing dinosaur – has taken on a new look with its background transformed from Basquiat's popular works to traditional Spring Festival decorations, such as red lanterns and chunlian (春联, Spring Festival couplets).

The art installation, on the outdoor square, also allows people to walk up the steps into the dinosaur and view a Nanjing Road W. that is checkered with neon lights and festive decorations. It will last to March 3.

Ti Gong

The Uncommon Floral Market, co-held by Common Rare, has opened on the LG1 floor, and it will open through February 14.

Besides fresh flowers from Yunnan Province – China's flower capital – the market also offers China's traditional handicrafts and France's salon perfumes. To jazz up the market, live music in various genres including jazz, pop and folk will be staged from 2pm to 6:45pm on February 9, 13 and 14.

Dragon and lion dances will be presented on February 17 and 18 by reputable troupe Ha Kwok Cheung Group.