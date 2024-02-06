Feature / Lifestyle

HKRI Taikoo Hui celebrating Year of the Dragon in style

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:23 UTC+8, 2024-02-06       0
Mall offering a host of exclusive offers and experiences with its iconic 15-meter-high Pez Dispenser taking on a new but traditional look for the upcoming Spring Festival.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:23 UTC+8, 2024-02-06       0
HKRI Taikoo Hui celebrating Year of the Dragon in style
Ti Gong

Traditional Spring Festival decorations are used as background of the giant Pez Dispenser.

HKRI Taikoo Hui is celebrating the Year of the Dragon with a host of exclusive offers and festive experiences.

The 15-meter-high Pez Dispenser – pioneering artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's iconic crown-wearing dinosaur – has taken on a new look with its background transformed from Basquiat's popular works to traditional Spring Festival decorations, such as red lanterns and chunlian (春联, Spring Festival couplets).

The art installation, on the outdoor square, also allows people to walk up the steps into the dinosaur and view a Nanjing Road W. that is checkered with neon lights and festive decorations. It will last to March 3.

HKRI Taikoo Hui celebrating Year of the Dragon in style
Ti Gong

The Uncommon Floral Market.

The Uncommon Floral Market, co-held by Common Rare, has opened on the LG1 floor, and it will open through February 14.

Besides fresh flowers from Yunnan Province – China's flower capital – the market also offers China's traditional handicrafts and France's salon perfumes. To jazz up the market, live music in various genres including jazz, pop and folk will be staged from 2pm to 6:45pm on February 9, 13 and 14.

Dragon and lion dances will be presented on February 17 and 18 by reputable troupe Ha Kwok Cheung Group.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
HKRI Taikoo Hui
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     