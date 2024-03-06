Feature / Lifestyle

How to use shared powerbanks in Shanghai

Arina Yakupova
Ma Xuefeng
Zhong Youyang
Chen Xu
  11:49 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0
In the bustling city like Shanghai, a mobile phone is essential for staying connected. In this episode of "Shanghai like a Local" we explore how to use shared powerbanks.
  11:49 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0

In the bustling city like Shanghai, a mobile phone is essential for staying connected. However, if the battery runs out, we can be left in a difficult situation. That's where a shared powerbank can help!

In this episode of "Shanghai like a Local" we explore how to use shared powerbanks. Let`s go!

Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Zhong Youyang, Chen Xu. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
