How to use shared powerbanks in Shanghai
11:49 UTC+8, 2024-03-07 0
In the bustling city like Shanghai, a mobile phone is essential for staying connected. In this episode of "Shanghai like a Local" we explore how to use shared powerbanks.
11:49 UTC+8, 2024-03-07 0
In the bustling city like Shanghai, a mobile phone is essential for staying connected. However, if the battery runs out, we can be left in a difficult situation. That's where a shared powerbank can help!
In this episode of "Shanghai like a Local" we explore how to use shared powerbanks. Let`s go!
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports