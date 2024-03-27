Wild Shanghai EP11: Exploring harmony at the Shanghai Urban Space Art Season
12:36 UTC+8, 2024-03-28 0
Welcome back to Wild Shanghai. This time we came to Xuhui Riverside and visited an exhibition themed of "Coexistence."
Follow us to step into this immersive art space to witness the beauty of coexistence between urban life and nature, offering a refreshing perspective on sustainable living in Shanghai.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
