Italian artists showcase their nation's style

Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-27
Italian renowned sofa art designer Carla Tolomeo returns with her surrealistic creations while renowned 3D street art artist Cuboliquido unleashes his artistic imagination.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-27       0

Featuring the beauty of Italian style, "The Art of Living Italy" has been unveiled at Shanghai Florentia Village. The exhibition will last through July 1.

Italian renowned sofa art designer Carla Tolomeo returns with her surrealistic creations. Using precious minimalist fabrics, she creates exquisite masterpieces. Tolomeo's works have been collected by multiple museums, earning her the title of one of the most important women in contemporary art. With boundless imagination, she transforms natural inspiration into tangible forms, presenting them through home art. Through her design language, she expresses the essence of life, giving life and texture to natural elements.

In her artwork "Petit Fleur," Tolomeo uses a chair with rose-red petals as the theme. The seat and backrest are made of velvet, with large petals rippling layer by layer. The piece exudes distinctiveness and uniqueness, perfectly showcasing the charm of flowers blooming gracefully in a natural environment. Besides enjoying the exhibition, visitors can also purchase their favorite art pieces.

Italian artists showcase their nation's style
Ti Gong

Carla Tolomeo's artwork "Petit Fleur."

Renowned 3D street art artist Cuboliquido from Italy has created the "Lost in Italy" series there, which will be showcased from May 1 to July 1. Cuboliquido is famous for his unique 3D depth and realistic visual effects. This time, he uses the village as his canvas to unleash his artistic imagination. By blending the Italian architecture within the village with his wild imagination, he skillfully employs intricate lines and color visual illusions to transcend the boundaries between reality and virtuality.

Maurizio Lupi, chief executive of Florentia Village and RDM Asia, said they are planning a series of free exhibitions all the year to turn the village into an artistic landmark for visitors.

"In the way that every time you come here, maybe every three months, there is something different, so you can plan the journey also according to the exhibition and events," Lupi said.

Italian artists showcase their nation's style
Ti Gong

"The Art of Living Italy" is on show at Shanghai Florentia Village through July 1.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through July 1, 10am-9pm (Monday to Saturday), 9:30am-9:30pm (Friday to Sunday)

Venue: Shanghai Florentia Village

Address: Lane 58, Zhuoyao Rd | 卓耀路58弄

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
