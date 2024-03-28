F1 China to debut music carnival at Grand Prix

From April 19 through 21, Juss Group, in collaboration with the Jiading District, will host the inaugural Checkered Flag Music Carnival.

Ti Gong

From April 19 through 21, Juss Group, in collaboration with Jiading District, will host the inaugural Checkered Flag Music Carnival.

On March 31, at 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm, reservations for different performances will open, with a reservation fee of 150 yuan (US$20.76) per session.



During the same period, the 2024 FORMULA 1 Lenovo Chinese Grand Prix will be held at the Shanghai International Circuit. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the F1 Chinese Grand Prix and also the 20th anniversary of the Shanghai International Circuit's opening, making the Music Carnival particularly significant.



The "Heineken Music Zone" will be located at the P3 parking lot of the Shanghai International Circuit, where pioneering DJs, bands, and singer-songwriters from home and abroad will take turns performing from the afternoon till evening.



Date: April 19-21

Venue: Shanghai International Circuit

Reservation time: 31 March, at 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm