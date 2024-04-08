Feature / Lifestyle

Book Now: Experience the thrill of Shanghai champions tour!

Zhu Yile
  16:45 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0
Ticket sales for the Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour kick off at 4 pm, April 8, and you can get them on City News Service! Book now before they tickets sell out!
From May 3 to 5, the Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour is set to unfold at the newly inaugurated Juss International Equestrian Center, inside the Expo Park in Shanghai. This year also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour, marking a decade of equestrian excellence.

Ticket sales are slated to begin at 4 pm on April 8.

Here's how you can get your tickets:

Follow the step by step guide below to get your tickets:



Scan to enter City News Service's mini program.

Find the 'City News Service' mini-program in the search bar of WeChat official account.

On the City News Service main page, click on "service" in the bottom header. Then click on the "Living - Life Services" button.

Locate the JUSS mini-program.

You'll be directed to a landing page with a button that says "点击复制网页版店铺链接". Click that button! After clicking that button, navigate to your favorite web browser (Safari, Chrome, Edge, etc) and paste the copied URL into the browser.

Scroll down and click on the "2024 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour Longines Elegance-Stand" to buy tickets. (Note, if you don't have an account with JUSS Sports, you'll need to create one in order to proceed).

Select the Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour event, and from here following the instructions for purchasing tickets.

The Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour is recognized as the pinnacle of five-star equestrian obstacle racing by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), establishing it as the most prestigious equestrian event to be held on the Chinese mainland, right here in Shanghai!

The unveiling of the Juss International Equestrian Center in Shanghai, after four years of construction, signifies the establishment of China's first permanent venue accredited for international professional competitions. Spanning over 80,000 square meters and featuring a main building that accommodates approximately 5,000 spectators and VIPs, Shanghai now uniquely combines professional equestrian facilities with world-class competitions, standing as the exclusive Chinese city to do so.

Aerial view of the Juss International Equestrian Center.

Tickets are available for as low as 100 yuan (US$13.83) , allowing wider access to the world of equestrianism and its rich culture.

Standard tickets are available for day and night sessions (May 5 is both morning and afternoon sessions).

The afternoon of May 5th at the Longines Grand Prix will showcase a heart-pounding challenge as horses leap over towering 1.6-meter obstacles–a feat only a select hundred horses globally can achieve, ensuring a spectacle of exhilaration.

Adding to the excitement, the evening sessions on May 3rd and 4th will make history as the event's inaugural night races.

For those planning a memorable family outing, special family tickets are on offer, catering to both small and larger groups (with options for 2 adults and 1 child or 1 adult and 1 child), making for perfect holiday adventures. Ideal for readers of City News Service and Shanghai Daily looking for unique entertainment options.

Adding a dash of exclusivity to its 10th birthday bash, the event now boasts a rider stand tailored for the equestrian aficionados among us. This isn't just about getting those limited-edition 10th-anniversary horse badges; it's your chance to get up close and personal with the grace and power of the riders and their steeds right by the entryways.

And because no celebration is complete without a touch of culture, a partnership with the Xu Beihong Art Museum means attendees get treated to an immersive art experience. It's where the thrill of equestrian sports meets the finesse of fine art, curated just for the audience at this iconic Shanghai event.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
