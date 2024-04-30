Spend your holiday with pandas before their international travels

Attractions for visitors include famous panda photographer Zhou Mengqi's works on display at Tianhou Palace, a giant panda installation and a pop-up shop with all things panda.

Ti Gong

You can spend the Labor Day holidays with pandas near the city's Suzhou Creek with the opening of the "Rua Rua Panda" exhibition.

The exhibition kicked off yesterday at the riverside Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, the first stop of the exhibition's world tour, before it heads to London and Florence.

The exhibition features various events.

Ti Gong

Through May 26, famous panda photographer Zhou Mengqi's works will be on display at Tianhou Palace, the city's largest temple to Mazu (goddess of the sea) that dates back to the late 19th century.

A giant panda installation made by artist Duan Sen will be there through June 10 at a footbridge, which links the complex's east and west wings, against the background of the city's iconic skyscrapers in the Lujiazui area.

A pop-up shop, with more than 500 panda-related products, will be open through June 10 on the LG2 floor.

Ti Gong

A panda parade, which features Hua Hua – one of the most popular pandas because of her short jaw and rotund figure – will be staged every evening from May 1 to 5.

The event is co-organized by the Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World, the Sichuan Giant Panda National Park Cultural Innovation Alliance, Chengdu Panda Tourism & Culture Industry Association and Hangzhou Culture & Creative Industry Expo.

If you go:

Date: Through June 10

Venue: Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World 上海苏河湾万象天地

Address: 100 Fujian Rd. N, Jing'an District 静安区福建北路100号