Feature / Lifestyle

Let's bond well at classic photo exhibition

The curtain has risen on a two-month international art season at Taikoo Li Qiantan in the Pudong New Area.
Let's bond well at classic photo exhibition
Ti Gong

The exhibition of Marc Riboud.

The curtain has risen on a two-month international art season at Taikoo Li Qiantan in the Pudong New Area.

Opening the "Let's Bond Well" art season was the "Meta Eye Festival" on April 26.

Titled "Bond Living Through Meta Eye," it will last to June 10, and features various blockbuster exhibitions and immersive audio-visual experiences to jazz up Shanghai's urban landscape.

A highlight is an exhibition of classic photos by Marc Riboud (1923-2016), a French photographer who's known his reportages in China and Asia. It will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France this year.

Riboud used his lens to capture the huge changes of China in the 20th century, and the continuing urban renewal of Shanghai.

It's not a typical photo exhibition. Instead, his works are presented in art installations erected on the stairs of the mall's "Central Park," an 8,000-square-meter outdoor space in the middle of the mall's two wings.

Let's bond well at classic photo exhibition
Ti Gong

The kiosk-like installation by btr.

There's also a wall-style installation by Dutch artist Marleen Sleeuwits, which is her first outdoor landscape installation in China, and a kiosk-like installation put up by Chinese artist btr, where his photos and texts about Shanghai life are on display.

Over the period, flamenco from France, swing from the US, and other dancing forms will be staged in flashmob performances.

And the Malaysia Food and Culture Festival will be held from May 25 to 26, showcasing the country's traditional snacks as well as its folk dances and martial arts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
