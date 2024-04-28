6th Shanghai International Orchid Show blossoms

About 20,000 orchids of some 200 varieties are turning Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District into a sea of color.

Ti Gong

About 20,000 orchids of some 200 varieties are turning Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District into a sea of colors with the 6th Shanghai International Orchid Show opening on Sunday.

On display includes some rare varieties from Africa and America.

The showcase, which will run for 15 days, features eight display areas and attractions.







Visitors are able to take a stroll inside floral corridors, and learn everything about the flowers and conservation efforts.

Lectures, health runs and international seminars of orchids will be held.

During the May Day holiday, concerts and orchid science popularization activities will be staged to enrich the travel experience of visitors.

The garden has planted about 25,000 orchids covering some 3,600 square meters.

If you go:

Date: Through May 12

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway 辰花公路3888号

