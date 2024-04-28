﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

6th Shanghai International Orchid Show blossoms

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:15 UTC+8, 2024-04-28       0
About 20,000 orchids of some 200 varieties are turning Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District into a sea of color.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:15 UTC+8, 2024-04-28       0
6th Shanghai International Orchid Show blossoms
Ti Gong

A floral corridor.

About 20,000 orchids of some 200 varieties are turning Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District into a sea of colors with the 6th Shanghai International Orchid Show opening on Sunday.

On display includes some rare varieties from Africa and America.

The showcase, which will run for 15 days, features eight display areas and attractions.



6th Shanghai International Orchid Show blossoms
Ti Gong

Orchids in full bloom.

Visitors are able to take a stroll inside floral corridors, and learn everything about the flowers and conservation efforts.

Lectures, health runs and international seminars of orchids will be held.

During the May Day holiday, concerts and orchid science popularization activities will be staged to enrich the travel experience of visitors.

The garden has planted about 25,000 orchids covering some 3,600 square meters.

6th Shanghai International Orchid Show blossoms
Ti Gong

Vibrant colors.

If you go:

Date: Through May 12

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway 辰花公路3888号

6th Shanghai International Orchid Show blossoms
Ti Gong

A floral scenery.

6th Shanghai International Orchid Show blossoms
Ti Gong

A floral world.

6th Shanghai International Orchid Show blossoms
Ti Gong

Orchids in full bloom.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     