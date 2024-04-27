Cute and cuddly Capybaras are new highlight of park

Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area has opened two new areas just in time for the May Day holiday.

Capybara Land has opened to the public, with the animal a new favorite among China's young generation thanks to its emotional stability and cute appearance.

Covering 750 square meters, the area is home to 10 capybaras with an average age of 1.5 years.

The heaviest weighs more than 40 kilograms.

Native to South America, capybaras are the largest natural rodent and can grow to more than one meter in length.

Ti Gong

The park has created a perfect environment with grassland, arbors, stacked stone and rockery, murmuring stream and log cabins.

There is even a hot spring.

The animal has won the hearts of many young people in China for providing psychological comfort and relieving their pressure and anxiety as it shows no emotional change not matter what happens.

Ti Gong

A new dinosaur land was opened at the same time, featuring dozens of dinosaurs through the application of cutting-edge technologies.

It takes children to explore the mysterious dinosaur world, and has several thrilling interactive rides and slides.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area 上海市浦东新区南六公路178号

Tel: 021-58036000



Admission: 165 yuan per adult

