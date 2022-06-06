The box: A simple activity to ease post-lockdown anxiety, with Kevin Smith

Just because we're out doesn't mean we're OK. Writing can be a great way to process the pain of the past and ease fears about the future. Emma spoke with Kevin Smith about it.

Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

Just because we're out doesn't mean we're OK. Writing can be a great way to process the pain of the past and ease fears about the future, and you don't have to be a confident writer to benefit. Emma spoke with helpline volunteer Kevin Smith about a simple activity that can transport us to a more positive place when we need a little help in the present moment.