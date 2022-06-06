Feature / MENTAL

The box: A simple activity to ease post-lockdown anxiety, with Kevin Smith

﻿
Emma Leaning
Emma Leaning
  17:35 UTC+8, 2022-06-06       0
Just because we're out doesn't mean we're OK. Writing can be a great way to process the pain of the past and ease fears about the future. Emma spoke with Kevin Smith about it.
﻿
Emma Leaning
Emma Leaning
  17:35 UTC+8, 2022-06-06       0
Edited by Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Emma Leaning and Wang Haoling.

Welcome to MENTAL in Lockdown. These relaxed chats with mental health professionals around Shanghai are here to help. Stay tuned for more topics and tips on staying sane in the madness of the moment.

Just because we're out doesn't mean we're OK. Writing can be a great way to process the pain of the past and ease fears about the future, and you don't have to be a confident writer to benefit. Emma spoke with helpline volunteer Kevin Smith about a simple activity that can transport us to a more positive place when we need a little help in the present moment.

The box: A simple activity to ease post-lockdown anxiety, with Kevin Smith
The box: A simple activity to ease post-lockdown anxiety, with Kevin Smith
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Haoling
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     