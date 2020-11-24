Feature / Taste

Get your skates on and roll with it at Riink

Roller skating is back and enjoying a renaissance thanks to a groovy new bar-bistro, which has incorporated a roller rink.
Roller skating is back and enjoying a renaissance thanks to a groovy new bar-bistro, which has incorporated a roller rink.

Riink in Shan Kang Li is a cool-looking space and a unique destination for friends and family who want to enjoy something a little bit different from the usual.

Ting Ting Liang, the owner behind Riink, grew up skating in the Netherlands and was upset to discover that so many skating rinks have disappeared around the world.

“Just imagine, there’s thousands of teens in the world’s big cities that have never been skating before. What we want to offer is a fun environment where everyone feels relaxed and integrated. You don’t need to be good at skating. It’s all about having fun regardless of how good you are,” she said.

Yang Di / SHINE

Chicken wing pops


Riink’s previous location on Dapu Road started rolling in 2017 but it was a lot smaller and less decorated compared to the current one.

“With all the accumulated experiences of running the first roller rink spot, I thought it was the right time to elevate the brand and provide a better experience: a fun, clean, accessible, safe, comfortable vibe. No matter how much you spend here, we offer the same standard of service,” she said.

From a counter-window to serve coffee, to outdoor seats to soak up the sun and enjoy a nice lunch, to an intimate night-time ambience for casual drinks, snacks and neon lighting around the rink, an all-day good feeling is ensured at Riink.

Get your skates on and roll with it at Riink
Yang Di / SHINE

Salmon poke bowl 

It’s 100 yuan for a pair of skates for an unlimited amount of time, or 158 yuan, which includes two drinks, or one drink and a bite to eat.

Though roller skating is what makes Riink special, their food offering needs special attention too.

The menu pays tribute to the memory of Austin Hu, an immovable force in the food and beverage industry, and a respected chef who passed away recently. Hu created comforting, delicious food items to fit the concept  — good straightforward food without any unnecessary garnish.

Chicken wing pops, gouda-kale meatballs and peanut hummus are all perfect for sharing, and their classic wagyu burger is a must-try — simply juicy and tasty.

Info

Opening hours: 11am-1am

Tel: 6323-5608

Address: Shan Kang Li, 358 Kangding Rd

Average price: 140 yuan (US$20.93)

