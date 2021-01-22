'Meet The Bund' for a Michelin star journey

Meet The Bund collected one Michelin star for its modern, elevated renditions of Fujian cuisine in the latest Michelin Guide Shanghai.

Inside The Bund Finance Center’s South Block, the modern chic dining room makes a good, first impression.

The establishment is serious about creating a complete dining experience — and its tasteful choice of furniture and careful seating arrangement does exactly that, allowing both maximum comfort and privacy.

Different corners have been balanced with soft lighting to create a nice ambience for small groups of diners, while a private room is available for an even more intimate setting.

Although Meet The Bund is an extremely popular spot for dinners, a relaxed lunch is also recommended, while enjoying the outside window view.



Yang Di / SHINE

The restaurant’s head chef Chen Zhiping hails from Fujian Province and ensures every dish features quality regional ingredients with harmonious flavors. Chen was also honored with the Michelin Young Chef Award during last year’s ceremony.

Fujian cuisine is distinctive for its sublime seafood and excellent presentation. Its fare is also famous for quality soup stocks and flavoring bases.

The kitchen selects signature Fujian ingredients, applies classic cooking methods and elevates the whole experience to express their understanding of the regional cuisine.

The menu also reflects the chef’s love of local snacks. For example, Fujian Ngo hiang, also known as five-spice meat roll, is a unique local snack found in a food market or at a roadside stall.



Yang Di / SHINE

The pan-fried pork rolls wrapped in crunchy bean curd sheets are great appetizers to start off a meal. Xiamen sandworm jelly, a favorite snack of locals, can be enjoyed here as well. The sandworms are boiled into a jelly mold, which tastes slightly sweet and crunchy. All the restaurant’s seafood is imported directly from Fujian.

Poached Dongshan neritic squid is splendid and definitely worth trying.

Yang Di / SHINE

The squid from Dongshan Island stood out as one of the best. The result was perfectly tender, springy and the broth was filled with natural flavors from the squid enhanced by the touch of peppercorns and cauliflower pickles inside.

Another signature Xiamen dish, steamed glutinous rice with mud crab, graces many tables at Meet The Bund. Seasonal pricing applies to this plate.

When roe-rich mud crab is steamed with rice, the crab paste melts into the rice, and combines with spices, scallion pork belly and dried squid, to create an enticing fragrance that is decadently mouthwatering.





Info

Opening hours: 11:30am-2pm, 5:30pm-10pm

Tel: 6377-7668

Average price: 580 yuan (US$89.85)

Address: 3/F, South Block, The Bund Finance Center, 600 Zhongshan Rd E2