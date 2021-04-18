Chinese herbs and French baking is a piece of cheese cake

Incorporating Chinese herbs into classic French cuisine is providing health benefits for diners while they enjoy their favorite dishes.

A total of 15 professors and students from New York University Shanghai who come from five foreign countries and six Chinese provinces took part in a pastry workshop on Sunday at Le Cordon Bleu Shanghai.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

It focused on integrating Chinese herbs and ingredients into traditional French baking.

The group baked cream cheese cake that featured pumpkin and walnuts, which are considered very beneficial ingredients in Chinese culinary culture.

The baking workshop was taught by Arnaud Noel Souchet, pastry chef of Le Cordon Bleu Shanghai.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Ivan Rasmussen, a political science professor from America, said he’s tried Chinese herbs like the spices in Sichuan cuisine as well as TCM ingredients like ginseng.

“I think (incorporating Chinese herbs in French cuisine) is great," he said.

"The more multi-cultural the cuisine, the more interesting and appealing it is to more people. Also it’s good to challenge the typical cooking standards, one of the highest being French. It’s nice to experiment a little bit, I’ve seen examples of people using Chinese herbs and flavors to expand upon the existing foods and beverages."

The professor has been working and living in Shanghai for almost five years.

“I love Shanghai," he said. "It's multi-cultural, a lot of exciting activities, at the same time it has good weather, and the people are really open especially to interacting with foreigners."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Chen Nuo, a junior from Shanghai, majoring in business and finance, added: "I knew some Chinese herbs from Chinese medicine, in some cuisines, they put herbs as seasoning. Chinese cooking adds a lot of herbs like star anise and fennel in braised dishes, and that’s my impression of herbs, but today we used ground herbs in the baking."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Marcela Godoy, professor of interactive media arts from Chile, came to Shanghai six years ago.

“I really like the city, I think people are really friendly, I really like how different it’s from other cultures that I’ve known before,” she said.

The event is part of the “Shanghai Menu: Chinese Herbs & Le Cordon Bleu” project jointly created by Philippe Groult, culinary arts director of Le Cordon Bleu Shanghai and Dr. Ni Huanhuan, chief physician and senior dietitian Shanghai Tianshan TCM Hospital.

The project brought together ingredients from China and abroad, the techniques of Shanghai cuisine and international culinary standards to create 10 dishes and 12 desserts.

The special project, uniting French cuisine and TCM, highlights fusion-style recipes that can be accomplished in home kitchens with easily accessible everyday ingredients, such as walnut, jujube, green tea and black sesame.

Ni, with more than 23 years of clinical experience in acupuncture and medicine conditioning, has spent nearly a year working on the crossover project with the goal of converging Chinese health concepts into French cuisine. She has selected the TCM ingredients and adjusted the right dosage, with special focus on the health preservation goals of each solar term.

Groult, who regards Chinese cooking as a benchmark of global cuisine, hopes to bring these dishes to French families one day.