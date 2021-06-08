A swirl of unique sweet chills to beat summer heat

Feature / Taste

If you happen to be wandering around on Yuyuan Road or the Zhongshan Park area, stop by Swirlz for some sweet chill this summer.
The new ice cream bar is the latest project by Priscilla Young, co-founder of Brut Eatery and Jun Wu, executive chef of Brut Eatery.

For an ice cream bar, Swirlz is winning on the space – you can grab a fresh cone and hang out with friends in the shop, which has a fun, vibrant and easygoing vibe.

Opened in May, Swirlz now runs a concise menu featuring all-time classic flavors that everyone loves and a few new creations that cannot be found elsewhere. The ice creams are all made fresh right here in the shop with 100 percent milk and fruit.

There are a few classic flavors for the basic ice cream cone – Meiji milk, dark chocolate and strawberry. The ice cream cone is 28 yuan for one flavor and 30 yuan for two flavors. Get the two flavors for the bargain, and you can pair Meiji milk with strawberry for the milky freshness, or the milk with dark chocolate for a more balanced flavor.

Swirlz serves six sundaes, featuring fresh ice cream with dazzling toppings. The fig and ham (44 yuan) is a must-try this summer: With a base of Meiji milk flavored ice cream, the sundae is topped with fresh fig wedges, thyme, caramelized fig sauce and a piece of Serrano ham crisp – a treat with Mediterranean flair.

Want Want! (36 yuan) is another creative sundae that tops Meiji milk ice cream with chocolate sauce and a few classic snacks from the Want Want brand – rice cracker, wafer roll, mini mantou and gummy candy – it's childhood memories loaded in a cup.

The Ferrero Flare (42 yuan) is a chocolate and hazelnut sensation, featuring hazelnut, chocolate wafer, shaved chocolate and hazelnut chocolate sauce.

The soft serve ice cream is on the lighter side compared with the richer gelato or regular ice creams. It can be a perfect remedy to ease the heat and grease especially after a meal of barbeque and grill – with less guilt of course.

But beware, soft serve ice cream does melt more quickly than the harder textured ice creams, so take your pictures quickly before the cone starts dripping!

Swirlz also offers coffee (Americano, dirty, flat white and latte) and four fruity fizz beverages.

Opening hours: noon to 11pm

Tel: 189-3065-9944

Address: 1411 Yuyuan Rd (It's dog-friendly)

Average price: 35 yuan

