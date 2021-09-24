Authentic, age-old Italian cuisine made with love

THERE's plenty to be written about new restaurants in a rapidly evolving city, but it's also wroth going back to the older establishments that have stood the test of time.

THERE's plenty to be written about new restaurants in a rapidly evolving city, but it's also wroth going back to the older establishments that have stood the test of time.

D.O.C Gastronomia Italiana has been one of the city's most beloved Italian restaurants since its opening in 2013. It was one of the first venues to shine an industrial vibe, and it still retains that character.

The eatery moved to Dagu Road at the end of 2018 from its previous location on Dongping Road, and has attracted many from the neighborhood and beyond ever since. The outdoor space facing the lively street is the perfect people-watching spot, where crowds meet night and day.

Courtesy of D.O.C / Ti Gong

D.O.C's team is dedicated to delivering hearty Italian cuisine, and since the beginning of September guests have been invited to embrace sweet, life-savoring, delectable plates of fresh pasta made with love by chef Gino Fan.

The special homemade fresh pasta menu celebrates the true essence of Italian cuisine. Pasta is a serious business in Italy: Eating a good plate of pasta is very important on both a family and cultural level. And with travel restrictions still in place, a hearty dish of pasta puts you in a good mood and takes your mind to the sun-soaked Mediterranean.

"Launching a fresh pasta menu makes for a more authentic Italian experience, which differentiates us from the other Italian places in town," said Todd Pearson, managing director of the Camel Hospitality Group,

Courtesy of D.O.C / Ti Gong

Fresh pasta is prepared from flour, eggs and water. Dough is prepared then kneaded and shaped into pasta shapes we know and love.

At D.O.C, pasta is made daily from "Caputo Semola" imported Italian flour. The special menu features five classic pasta dishes, from Spaghetti alla Marinara and Fettuccini Carbonara to Lasagna Emiliana style.

Spaghetti alla Marinara (178 yuan) is a popular pasta dish on the southern coast of Italy. Here, it comes on a bigger plate that's good for sharing. Spaghetti cooked al dente is soaked in the divinely luxurious sauce made with a mixture of seafood, chives, garlic and fresh chilis – a good pairing with a glass of Cortese di Gavi. The fresh pasta menu will be available until the end of October.

Info

Opening hours: 11am-10:30pm

Tel: 6473-9394

Address: 392 Dagu Rd

Average price: 220 yuan