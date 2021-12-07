Feature / Taste

Pleasant surprises await at rare Bulgarian gem

Yang Di
Yang Di
  15:20 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0
Bulgarian food is a rarity in Shanghai and probably in most cities around the world.
Yang Di
Yang Di
  15:20 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0

Bulgarian food is a rarity in Shanghai and probably in most cities around the world.

The only Bulgarian restaurant in town – Vanca's ribs & BBQ– is a well-kept secret for those in the know, but also worth visiting for those with curious palates.

The two-floor, humble eatery has been on Dagu Road longer than most of its food and beverage neighbors. Bulgarian owner Ivan is there every evening, offering friendly service to guests.

Pleasant surprises await at rare Bulgarian gem
Yang Di / SHINE

Snow white salad

The interior is a far cry from current hip trends, but is genuine and personal. For those of us who miss traveling around the world during this difficult time, a meal at Vanca's is a nice escape– let the flavorful, exotic flavors transport you out of China, even if only for an hour or two.

The chef/owner spent his earlier years cooking for Bulgarian ambassadors in different countries before settling down in Shanghai after Expo in 2010. It opened in 2012 and has earned rave reviews on TripAdvisor for years, but due to travel restrictions since last year, it is mostly frequented by loyal customers at the moment. However, the food quality hasn't been compromised and a meal here is a true delight.

The menu is compact but most dishes deserve a try, starting with the Snow White salad – a traditional Bulgarian salad made of strained yogurt, cucumbers, garlic and dill. Bulgaria is famous for its dairy products, nuts, and herbs, and especially its mildly sour-tasting yogurt.

Pleasant surprises await at rare Bulgarian gem
Yang Di / SHINE

Stuffed cabbage rolls

The meal continued with stuffed cabbage rolls (zelevi sarmi). A very typical winter dish in Bulgaria, the cabbage leaves are stuffed with a combination of rice and minced meat as well as a mixture of mild spices that give it a burst of flavor. It's reminiscent of Greek dolmades. However, unlike dolmades, which are typically an appetizer, zelevi sarmi is a filling main dish that warms the body.

The grilled meat is an absolute must-try here. Kebapche, for example, is the Bulgarian cousin of the former Yugoslavia's famous cevapi – an elongated piece of grilled minced meat and a mix of pork and beef with cumin give it a moderately spicy taste.

The mixed grill plate features almost all of the best grilled items on the menu, adeptly flavored with herbs and spices. Another surprisingly good dish is the grilled sea bass, perfectly grilled until slightly charred with just the right amount of salt, pepper and olive oil.

Info

Opening hours: 5:30pm-10pm

Tel: 6333-3958

Address: 427 Dagu Rd

Average price: 180 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
TripAdvisor
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     