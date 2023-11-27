Celebrated French chef returns to Pudong with latest concept: Roodoodoo

Paul Pairet came to Shanghai in 2005 to open Jade on 36 at Shangri-La Hotel Pudong and after 18 years, has returned to the Pudong side with his latest concept: Roodoodoo.

Paul Pairet came to the city in 2005 to open Jade on 36 at Shangri-La Hotel Pudong. After 18 years and multiple Puxi restaurants, the celebrated French chef returns to the Pudong side with his latest concept: Roodoodoo.

From introducing molecular gastronomy at Jade on 36, this "mad genius" has never stopped causing a stir in the culinary world, with his avant-garde Ultraviolet maintaining three Michelin stars since 2017. Each of his restaurants is highly personal and completely original. Each project takes Pairet back to his creative roots.

The name Roodoodoo is derived from the chef's childhood favorite, a French candy called Roudoudou: a hard seashell filled with a sweet flavored hard syrup. Pairet's childhood favorite inspired him to create an all-day casual eatery in the sunken square of ifc Mall, serving simple dishes and snacks all day.

Graeme Kennedy

Graeme Kennedy

A lively hangout spot with a retro-sleek interior designed by interior design studio hcreates, the eatery has a relaxed, welcoming attitude with touches of fun. The interior style is inspired by 1950s American diners, industrial detailing, and mid-century design.

Roodoodoo offers whatever you crave throughout the day. It's a bakery, a pastry shop, a deli, a sandwich store, a coffee shop, an ice cream parlor, a restaurant, and a bar. It sounds awkward but the moment you step into the establishment, you understand.

There are four food menus: breakfast (9am-11am), lunch (11am-2pm), afternoon (2pm-5pm), and dinner (5pm-9pm), as well as a menu of drinks and wine for all day. The ambiance invites diners to explore the menu, and enjoy conversations in comfort throughout the day.

Graeme Kennedy

The morning begins in a heavenly manner at Roodoodoo. The new addition to Pairet's culinary offerings is the boulangerie/patisserie section of baked in-house bread, viennoiseries, cakes, tarts, and other sweet delights for dine-in or takeaway. The baked goods are beautifully presented so that anyone passing would be tempted to pick one or two.

Besides those on display, one can also choose breakfast sets, egg-based plates, toast, sandwiches, and other sweet choices. The only concern is that the choices are so numerous, what to choose can be a difficult decision. The coffee specials are recommended – from Coffee Chantilly (a coffee Americano topped with fluffy, vanilla-scented cream) to the velvety-smooth Nitro Coffee (cold brew infused with nitrogen pours from the tap).

Graeme Kennedy

At lunch time the space is invariably packed with the working crowd from the Lujiazui area. There are dishes from the group's other restaurants as well as new additions created for this new concept. It's about casual French fare with a refined, global twist; the food Pairet likes to eat on a daily basis. These dishes give you all the good stuff without any of the pomp and bluster.

The menu features the likes of Avocado "Cantine" – avocado with mustard sorbet in the pit space and topped with "asiate," a soy-based sauce; to Leeks Mimosa, which is the tender parts of the leek charred, drizzled with soy aioli, and topped with crumbled egg yolk mimosa. Both dishes are great picks to start for their deep flavors deriving from simple ingredients.

Graeme Kennedy

Roodoodoo also offers a range of toasted dishes, sandwiches, and burgers for a satisfying lunch. Try the warm and comforting Daniel's Philly Cheese-Steak Sandwich – thinly sliced Argentinian ribeye steak and caramelized onions stuffed in a toasted brioche bun and topped with melted cheese spread and jalapeños.

Drinks and desserts are available all day. Pair your lunch or dinner with one of their house tap beers, signature cocktails, French apero, or select wines.

Opening hours: 9am-9pm (Tuesday-Sunday)



Tel: 6868-0737

Average price: 250 yuan

Address: LG1-40, IFC Mall, 8 Century Avenue