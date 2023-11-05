Tuck into a Festival of Shaanxi Flavours

Representatives of northwest China's Shaanxi Province are cooking up a feast in Shanghai celebrating the millennia-old culinary culture.

Northwest China's Shaanxi Province is cooking up a feast in Shanghai during the 6th China International Import Expo, celebrating the millennia-old Shaanxi culinary culture.

Shaanxi cuisine is lauded as the "treasure of the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC) and the quintessence of China." Following thousands of years of historical and cultural accumulation, Shaanxi cuisine features diverse forms and flavours, and plays an important role in the history of Chinese gastronomy.

Renowned Shaanxi delicacies and dishes will be in the spotlight during "A Festival of Shaanxi Flavours" between Saturday and November 25 at four Shangri-La hotels in the Pudong New Area and Jing'an District.

Five intangible cultural heritage inheritors of Shaanxi cuisines will be in Shanghai to create exciting cultural gastronomy experiences for diners.

"The event aims to tell stories about the charm of Shaanxi culinary culture, heritage and innovations," said Guo Shaomin, deputy director of the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Commerce.

"Consumers will fall in love with the millennia-old Shaanxi flavours, and it further deepen culinary exchanges and cooperation, establishing an integrated development platform for the catering industries in both Shaanxi and Shanghai."

During the festival, Shaanxi-themed exhibition areas will be set up in the hotels, and the five master chefs from Shaanxi will be on site to demonstrate their culinary skills and their personal interpretations of the cuisine.

The festival will also feature the presence of five time-honored eateries from the province.

On the menu are authentic Halal dishes such as beef/mutton stew with bread and deep-fried beef tenderloin with sesame, a special dumpling banquet as well as traditional favourites like Xi'an-style chicken, pan-fried pork dumpling and deep-fried noodles, classic snacks and dishes like Bang Bang sausage, and specialty delights such as sesame cold noodles and honey cold cakes.

