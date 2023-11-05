﻿
Feature / Taste

Tuck into a Festival of Shaanxi Flavours

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:14 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Representatives of northwest China's Shaanxi Province are cooking up a feast in Shanghai celebrating the millennia-old culinary culture.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:14 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Tuck into a Festival of Shaanxi Flavours
Ti Gong

A dancer wows the audience.

Northwest China's Shaanxi Province is cooking up a feast in Shanghai during the 6th China International Import Expo, celebrating the millennia-old Shaanxi culinary culture.

Shaanxi cuisine is lauded as the "treasure of the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC) and the quintessence of China." Following thousands of years of historical and cultural accumulation, Shaanxi cuisine features diverse forms and flavours, and plays an important role in the history of Chinese gastronomy.

Tuck into a Festival of Shaanxi Flavours
Ti Gong

An extravagant showcase of food preparation.

Renowned Shaanxi delicacies and dishes will be in the spotlight during "A Festival of Shaanxi Flavours" between Saturday and November 25 at four Shangri-La hotels in the Pudong New Area and Jing'an District.

Five intangible cultural heritage inheritors of Shaanxi cuisines will be in Shanghai to create exciting cultural gastronomy experiences for diners.

"The event aims to tell stories about the charm of Shaanxi culinary culture, heritage and innovations," said Guo Shaomin, deputy director of the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Commerce.

"Consumers will fall in love with the millennia-old Shaanxi flavours, and it further deepen culinary exchanges and cooperation, establishing an integrated development platform for the catering industries in both Shaanxi and Shanghai."

Tuck into a Festival of Shaanxi Flavours
Ti Gong

Shaanxi specialties on display.

During the festival, Shaanxi-themed exhibition areas will be set up in the hotels, and the five master chefs from Shaanxi will be on site to demonstrate their culinary skills and their personal interpretations of the cuisine.

The festival will also feature the presence of five time-honored eateries from the province.

On the menu are authentic Halal dishes such as beef/mutton stew with bread and deep-fried beef tenderloin with sesame, a special dumpling banquet as well as traditional favourites like Xi'an-style chicken, pan-fried pork dumpling and deep-fried noodles, classic snacks and dishes like Bang Bang sausage, and specialty delights such as sesame cold noodles and honey cold cakes.

Tuck into a Festival of Shaanxi Flavours
Ti Gong

Honey cold cakes.

Tuck into a Festival of Shaanxi Flavours
Ti Gong

Deep-fried beef tenderloin with sesame.

Tuck into a Festival of Shaanxi Flavours
Ti Gong

Beef stew with bread.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
China International Import Expo
Pudong
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     