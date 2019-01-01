Feature / Taste

From Borscht to Shashlik: Exploring Russian cuisine in Shanghai

Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  19:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
Alex invited Arina to be his culinary companion for an exploration of Russian cuisine. How authentic are they? Watch this video to find out the answer.
Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  19:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0

For those intrigued by the presence of Russian eateries in Shanghai, wonder no more. Several such establishments grace the city.

Alex invited Arina to be his culinary companion for an exploration of Russian cuisine. Their venue of choice: "Eshichufang" near Zhongshan Park, where they sampled a range of dishes. How authentic are they? Watch this video to find out the answer.

Shot by Sun Minjie. Edited by Yang Run. Reported by Alexander Bushroe, Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Yang Run.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Zhongshan Park
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     