From Borscht to Shashlik: Exploring Russian cuisine in Shanghai

For those intrigued by the presence of Russian eateries in Shanghai, wonder no more. Several such establishments grace the city.

Alex invited Arina to be his culinary companion for an exploration of Russian cuisine. Their venue of choice: "Eshichufang" near Zhongshan Park, where they sampled a range of dishes. How authentic are they? Watch this video to find out the answer.