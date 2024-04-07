How to order food on HSR trains in China?
Discover how food delivery operates on trains, learn about the time it takes for delivery, and explore the variety of food options available.
In this episode of "Shanghai Like a Local," we will guide you through the process of using food delivery services on trains. Discover how food delivery operates on trains, learn about the time it takes for delivery, and explore the variety of food options available. Join us as we uncover the answers to these questions in this insightful program.
