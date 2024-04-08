Restaurant pioneers Mediterranean teppan-grill in Shanghai

With the teppan as its focal point, Fiama takes pleasure in being Shanghai's first Mediterranean teppan-grill restaurant.

Yang DI

Fiama takes pride in being Shanghai's first Mediterranean teppan-grill restaurant, aiming to make the teppan the focal point.



Long-time restaurateur Severino Bassani, his business partner Lisa Li and chef-partner Nico Bianchi created this new concept to complement their popular Italian restaurant Senso.

"This time, we journey beyond the Italian peninsula and explore Mediterranean cuisines from France, Spain, Greece, and Tunisia. We created each recipe with passion, respecting tradition while adding our Italian twist to them," Bassani explained.

The teppan grill serves as the focal point of the semi-open kitchen. The majority of the tapas and main courses are flame-kissed here, since the high temperature of the long, flat grills helps maintain the juiciness and softness of the ingredients.

Yang DI

Yang DI

"We enjoy presenting our meals in the most authentic, healthful, and distinctive flavors. Cooking the shellfish or meat over sizzling teppan embers ensures a beautiful crust on the exterior and an incredibly tender and juicy texture when you delve in," Bassani explained.

The menu offers a variety of basic yet refined Mediterranean specialties, including tapas plates, Mediterranean pots, pasta and risottos, and main dishes. Mediterranean cuisine is one of the most savory and diversified, encompassing a wide range of cultures, particularly French, Italian, Spanish, Greek, Turkish, and Egyptian. The national flag appears before each dish name on the menu to help you understand its origin.

Fiama also promotes the Mediterranean lifestyle by serving delicious tapas appetizers that set the tone for a memorable supper. From omelet roulade to teppan seared foie gras, lamb pita, crispy fried falafel made with fava beans, and Sicilian panelle (chickpeas crisps), each well-executed tapas dish is perfect for sharing, accompanied by a regional wine selection or beer, sake, and cocktails. First-time customers can sample their mixed meat tapas, which include teppan-grilled Balkan-style homemade sausages, BBQ chicken, foie gras, and bacon rolls.

Yang DI

Yang DI

Seafood lovers should not miss Fiama oyster pot, where oysters are simmered in creamy cilantro and ginger soup. If you're looking for something more substantial, try roasted red bream, which is a whole baked red snapper in Mediterranean sauce with artichoke, zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, and olives.

Fiama is a pleasant setting to share a comfortable dinner with friends or simply stop by for happy hour cocktails. They boldly call it "crazy happy hour" from midday until 7:30pm, with selected cocktails, beer, or wine by the glass for only 30 yuan.

If you go:

Opening hours: 11:30am-10:30pm

Tel: 6339-0218

Address: Unit 105, Bldg 1, 272 Ruijin Rd No. 2

Average price: 200 yuan