True Shan brings another taste of Sichuan cuisine to Shanghai

In the stereotypical impression of Sichuan cuisine, the spicy, numbing sauce is the thing that sticks in people's memories. However, as a province famous for its food, spicy and numbing is only one part of a much larger picture. Leshan Qiaojiao Beef, a dish with spring beef and nutritious bovine bone soup, breaks the preconceptions of people about Sichuan food and steps onto the Chinese culinary stage. At the end of last year, Shanghai's first True Shan hotpot, a restaurant that focuses on LeShan Qiaojiao Beef, opened. Now, Shanghai residents can enjoy the authoritative flavor of Leshan cuisine.

Starting decades ago, a physician who was always boiling medicine near the lake of Leshan Suji Town found it is pity to waste beef offcuts and entrails in the river so boiled them up with his medicine. Surprisingly, the soup not only cured diseases like colds and flu but was also delicious. Gradually, it became a local cuisine and attracted many residents who lived nearby to visit to eat the dish. Because there are so many visitors who usually cannot find a place to sit, many people put their feet on a restaurant beam and ate from a bowl in their hands. The name 翘脚 qiaojiao, which means "lift feet," was added after that.

True Shan, with a strong desire to inherit this intangible cultural heritage, is giving customers a wonderful dining experience. The quiet atmosphere and relatively dim light allows people to think that they are deep in the mountains. Fresh vegetables and mushrooms, tender buffalo meat, and fragrant soup impart to customers the authentic flavors of the mountain. If you wish to enjoy the fragrance of nature and the tastes of the mountain, they can be found at True Shan.

True Shan 三出山

Opening hours: 11am-9:30pm

Address: No.L 4059, Lane 699, Tongchuan Rd 铜川路699弄L4059号

Tel: 021-6029-0135

Average price: 163 yuan (US$22.52)