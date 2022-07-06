Celebrating 'Light of Civilization' thousands of years on

June 6 marks Liangzhu Day, celebrating the cultures and the city that played a key role in the history of the Yangtze River Delta.

July 6 is Liangzhu Day to help spread knowledge about the distinctive cultures of the archaeological ruins of the city which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019.

The heritage site includes city ruins with palace and altar remains, 11 early-stage dams and high-level cemetery sites. It is the core of the ancient Liangzhu Civilization. Liangzhu State was the earliest civilized state in China, which covered today's Shanghai, and Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces.



The Neolithic Civilization dates back as much as 5,000 years. As an early regional state with a unified belief system and a rice-based agriculture sector, Liangzhu was an urban civilization with complex functions and structures.

To better honor its iconic heritage, Hangzhou government launched a promotional video, "The Light of Civilization at Liangzhu," on Wednesday. In the video, Merveille from Congo and Yasmina from Monaco experience Liangzhu cultures.