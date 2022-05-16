Feature / Travel

A trip to yesteryear along Metro Line 16

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  10:21 UTC+8, 2022-05-16       0
Metro Line 16 is a gateway to interesting historical sites. Shanghai Daily recommends some worth visiting.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  10:21 UTC+8, 2022-05-16       0

The next station is …

As a renowned tourist destination, Hangzhou features an abundance of scenic and cultural resources that are connected by the Metro. We will introduce attractions along 11 Metro lines and a well-rounded picture of the historical city.

A trip to yesteryear along Metro Line 16

Map of Metro Line 16

Cangqian Town

The town is alive with an air of achievement and potential and also embraces cultural heritage, such as the former residences of Zhang Taiyan and Zhang Binglin.

Zhang Taiyan (1869-1936), a philosopher and revolutionary, made important contributions to the field of Chinese philosophy. He showed contemporary intellectuals that ancient Chinese ideas could be brought back to life through the Yogacara Buddhism dialectic.

A trip to yesteryear along Metro Line 16
Imaginechina

Former residence of Zhang Taiyan is located in Cangqian Town, featuring carved windows, engraved beams and sculptured furniture.

His former residence in Cangqian Town is considered emblematic of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) wooden sculpture, as it features carved windows, engraved beams and sculptured furniture.

The elaborate mansion of Zhang Binglin (1868–1936), a classics scholar, philosopher and revolutionary during the Qing Dynasty, consists of four houses connected by a covered walkway. The first house was a grocery store during the Qing Dynasty. The second had been converted into an exhibition hall showing Zhang's work. He and his brother lived in the other two houses. The three oldest houses were built by Zhang's great grandfather in the middle of the 19th century, while the last one (his brother's residence) was built in the early years of the Republic of China (1912-1949). Elaborately carved wood furniture can be seen throughout the four houses.

Several years ago, local government converted part of Cangqian Town into "Dream Town" for entrepreneurs and innovators brimming with ideas and businesses aspiring to be on the cutting edge of Internet technology. It has developed into a business hub with a wide range of technology startups and is considered Hangzhou's Silicon Valley.

How to get there: Get off at Lvting Road Station

A trip to yesteryear along Metro Line 16
Ti Gong

Dream Town, part of Cangqian Town, has developed into a business hub with a wide range of technology startups and is considered Hangzhou's Silicon Valley.

Wuyue Kingdom Emperors Mausoleum

The Wuyue Kingdom (AD 907-978), which reigned during the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms Period (AD 907-979), once covered present-day Zhejiang Province, Shanghai, southeastern Jiangsu Province and northeastern Fujian Province.

The kingdom was established in the valley plain of the Tiaoxi and Jinxi rivers and laid the foundation for present-day Lin'an District. Qian Liu (AD 852-932), the first king of the Wuyue Kingdom, kept the territory peaceful at a time when much of China was in turmoil.

While the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) established its imperial power in northern China, the Wuyue Kingdom thrived in southern China. Usually such powers would wage war against one another. However, the Wuyue Kingdom peacefully paid allegiance to the Northern Song Dynasty, as Qian didn't want people to die needlessly.

Qian and his successors built a hydraulic infrastructure and encouraged the development of local farming. They helped people cope with roaring waves on the Qiantang River and eventually built their own "Great Wall" between the river and city. His policies heralded a new chapter for the city's prosperity.

Qian, his successors and the royal family are buried in the mausoleum. Original graves, stone statues, archways, tablets and some building foundations still remain inside the compound.

How to get there: Get off at Lin'an Square Station

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     