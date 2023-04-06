﻿
Feature / Travel

West Lake boat cruises provide serene water views away from the crowds

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  17:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
Visitors to the West Lake can choose between boatman guided tours or luxury night cruises on antique-style boats.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  17:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0

Ducks paddle on gently-murmuring currents, and water reeds rustle as magnolia blooms and cherry blossoms reflect in the water. It is the ideal season to cruise on the West Lake, enjoying the spring breezes stroking your face as well as the water views and surrounding landscape while filling your lungs with fresh air.

Night cruises on the West Lake started from March 27 this year, one month earlier than in previous years. A popular tradition in Hangzhou, similar cruises have been much-loved throughout history for their idyllic views, as seen in many ancient ink-wash paintings and archival records.

Passengers can choose from two luxury night cruise boats, the Quanrao (荃桡) and the Baoshi (宝石). Each departs from Hubin No. 5 Park.

The Quanrao is an impressive dragon boat, built based on a painting by Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) artist Wang Zhenpeng. The scenic area committee designed the boat as it would have appeared centuries ago in order to offer an elegant glimpse into a bygone era.

The second choice, the Baoshi, is a royal-style vessel featuring upturned eaves, engraved windows and painted beams, reflecting Song Dynasty (960-1279) elements. The boat designers researched historical documents about the imperial boats of that period and designed the vessel by integrating Song Dynasty aesthetics with modern conveniences.

Tickets cost 90 yuan (US$13) for adults and 45 yuan for children who measure 1.2 to 1.5 meters, and include a package of gifts for each passenger.

West Lake boat cruises provide serene water views away from the crowds
Ti Gong

The Baoshi is a royal-style vessel featuring upturned eaves, engraved windows and painted beams.

The routes begin at Hubin No. 5 Park, linking the Bai Causeway, Zhongshan Park, Su Causeway, Three Ponds Mirroring the Moon, Temple of King Qian and Hubin, before returning to the park.

Boating is traditionally one of the most popular ways to tour the West Lake, and gliding over the serene water can be a joy for both body and mind.

In addition to the antique-style luxury boats, Hangzhou's gondolas – rowboats and sculls operated by boatmen, are another traditional way to enjoy the lake.

A rowboat costs 150 yuan per hour, while sculls are priced at 180 yuan per hour. Different from the night cruises, these are only available during the daytime.

A rowboat can take a maximum of six passengers, while the sculls can take up to 11. The rowboats and sculls can be boarded from piers at Viewing Fish at Flower Harbor, Shangri-La Hotel, Zhongshan Park, Temple of King Qian, Hubin No. 1 Park and the Children's Palace.

The 3-kilometer-long Su Causeway, which is lined with peach trees and willows and crossed by six stone bridges, is considered a wanghong (Internet celebrity) during spring. From as far back as the Song Dynasty, "Spring on the Su Causeway" has been regarded as the best of the "Top 10 Sceneries of the West Lake."

West Lake boat cruises provide serene water views away from the crowds
Ti Gong

A night cruise on the West Lake allows people to relax and appreciate the beauty of nature and the history and culture of Hangzhou.

Each year around the Qingming Festival, the blossoms on the lakeside trees are at their peak. Sites where visitors can immerse themselves in the aromatic "sea of flowers" are often swarmed with tourists, and taking a lake cruise can help visitors avoid the crowds.

Shanghai Daily highly recommends that visitors take a boat from the pier at Viewing Fish at Flower Harbor, from where the boatman can guide passengers to the Turtle Pond and Yuhuwan, two of the most picturesque hidden nooks on the West Lake.

Only the most experienced shutterbugs know of the two wonderlands secluded in lush vegetation on the western side of West Lake. They are still tranquil spaces because few people venture there. Now is the best time to observe clouds of peach and cherry blossoms, and immerse yourself in the heady bouquet of the other flowers there.

The Turtle Pond existed for centuries after a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) governor Yang Mengying dredged the pond, but it became silted up again. The pond got its name because a slope beside the pool looks like a turtle. Since most of this area is a wetland, visitors can find secluded pools and observe wildlife that differs from that in other parts of the lake.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Zhongshan Park
West Lake
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     