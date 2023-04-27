﻿
Feature / Travel

Watertown brings tradition, festivals and performances for May holiday

With the May Day holiday here, Wuzhen makes for a unique and fun day trip. The ancient town is featuring a number of traditional events from festivals to traditional opera.
Performance on the stage over the river

Floating market in Wuzhen

Pingtan Performance in Wuzhen

With the May Day holiday here, tourism is on the rise, and the ancient watertown of Wuzhen in neighboring Zhejiang Province is an ideal destination full of tradition and charm.

Traditional Chinese culture will be showcased in a series of activities and events over the holiday with the Wuzhen Good Life Festival, and the Wuzhen Fragrant Market.

With a history of over 6,000 years, Wuzhen has retained its original look and lifestyle as a watertown. The rivers are lined with well-preserved Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) buildings and crisscrossed by stone bridges.

Walking through the streets and alleys in Wuzhen, accompanied by the melodies of traditional opera, visitors are brought back to the bygone era of Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) style.

Original Wuzhen traditional clothing and many heritage projects are on display, from the lantern boat parade, intangible heritage craftsmanship show, and rice cooking.

There are various performances every afternoon and evening, where visitors can enjoy the holidays with a pot of tea while watching the show.

For more details, check www.ewuzhen.com.

If you go:

By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to Jiaxing City, and then transfer to a bus or taxi to Wuzhen. You can also take a direct shuttle bus from the Jiaxing Bus Center to Wuzhen.

By bus: Take a long-distance bus from Shanghai Bus Station East Station to Wuzhen and walk to the scenic area after arriving.

By driving: You can also choose to rent a car or drive to Wuzhen. Make sure to research the route and related traffic information in advance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
