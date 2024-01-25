Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair

Join Fiona and Arina as they step into a magical underwater paradise and immerse yourself in the stunning scenes of the Golden Square as Shanghai welcomes in the new year.

It's magic to experience the enchanting Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair in traditional Hanfu and enter a Chinese fairyland.

To celebrate the Year of the Dragon, the fair continues the theme of "Mountain and Sea," with a focus on the "Sea Chapter," highlighting dragons and mythical creatures from the "Classic of Mountains and Seas."

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Join Fiona and Arina to step into a magical underwater paradise and immerse yourself in the stunning scenes of the Golden Square.

Marvel at the inverted Mount Penglai and the colorful tree of treasures adorned with mystical fruits. Take pictures with the vibrant fish and dragon dance on Ninghui Road, surrounded by the alluring beauty of traditional Chinese lanterns.

Take a stroll through the Zodiac-themed Central Square and witness the majestic dragon soaring through the sky, guarding the prosperity of all living creatures.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Don't miss the mesmerizing display of water creatures and celestial dragons on the Zigzag Bridge, a breathtaking experience that will leave you feeling as if you have stepped into a fairyland.

Check out the video and be a part of this extraordinary journey at the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair.

If you go:

Duration: Through February 25 (closed on February 9)

Location: Yuyuan Garden Malls

Admission tickets are required for the local event between February 10 – Spring Festival – and February 25.

Tickets cost 80 yuan (US$11.1) for adults and 50 yuan for children. Visitors will receive a gift package with their ticket purchase.