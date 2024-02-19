All roads lead to ... Shanghai Roads

Various cities across China have streets named Shanghai Road, each of which has its own distinctive characteristic.

Shanghai is famous for its unique local culture and urban landscape. Interestingly, many Chinese cities have roads named after this iconic metropolis, called "Shanghai Road," each with its own distinctive characteristic.

Cities don't usually name streets after themselves. Thus, Shanghai has no "Shanghai Road."

Explore the diverse "Shanghai Roads" in cities across China.

Jiangsu Province



Jiangsu Province has the most "Shanghai Roads" – in Nanjing, Wuxi, Changzhou, Nantong, Lianyungang, and Suqian cities.

Nanjing



The most famous Shanghai Road in Jiangsu Province and the Yangtze River Delta is in Nanjing's Gulou District, which spans 2 kilometers.

Stretching from Hanzhong and Mochou roads to the junction of Beijing Road W. and Yunnan Road, this road exemplifies Nanjing's urban flair.

This road boasts Nanjing's distinct architecture, universities, bookstores, bars, and restaurants, showcasing Nanjing's vibrant culture.

Taicang



Shanghai Road is split into west and east roads in Taicang City.

It spans from Chengxiang Town to the Yangtze River embankment, signifying Taicang's willingness to embrace huge opportunities like the river and sea and actively engage in the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.

Taicang's Shanghai Road may be the closest road in the country to Shanghai due to its proximity and comparable customs.

Nantong



Jiangsu Province's cities surrounding Shanghai are diligent in naming Shanghai Roads, showing a deeper link to Shanghai than surface affiliation. These cities strategically name the nearest road, Shanghai Road, to provide a direct route to Shanghai.

For instance, Haimen and Qidong, north of Shanghai in Nantong, have Shanghai Roads at their southern ends.

Travelers quickly reach the Haitai Ferry Terminal from Haimen's Shanghai Road, connecting to Shanghai via Taicang. Shanghai is easily accessible from Qidong's Shanghai Road, which leads west to the Chonghai Ferry Terminal or east to the Bridge.

Anhui Province



Several Shanghai Roads run through Hefei, Wuhu, Anqing, Chuzhou, and Fuyang in Anhui Province.

The Shanghai Road in Hefei connects the city's eastern, southern, and northern districts over ten kilometers. This route is efficient and modern, reflecting Shanghai's efficiency and modernity.

The Jiujiang District of Wuhu City, Yixiu District of Anqing City, and Dingyuan County of Chuzhou City also have Shanghai Roads.

Zhejiang Province

Zhejiang Province has only a few Shanghai Roads, mostly small streets or narrow alleyways in commercial hubs like Huzhou, Taizhou, and Jiaxing.

One reason for this discrepancy in Shanghai Roads between Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces may be that Zhejiang cities utilize city names less often.

Jilin Province

Shanghai Road, in Changchun's central business district, runs 1.1 kilometers from Dajing Road to Yatai Street.

Built in the 1920s, this road was renamed "Shanghai Road" after the liberation and has retained the name ever since.

Hubei Province

Shanghai Road is 350 meters long and 11 meters wide in Wuhan City and is located along the northern section of Jianghan Road in Jianghan District.

Due to its proximity to the British-owned Jardine Matheson, it was known as Yihé Street in the early 21st century. It became Shanghai Road in 1946 to reflect the city's changing environment and history.

Jiangxi Province

Nanchang

Shanghai Road is a significant north-south road in Nanchang City's Qingshanhu District. It meets Liberation Road W. to the south and Beijing Road E. to the north.

This 2.5-kilometer road passes Nanchang City Middle School and the Science and Technology College of NCHU.

Jiujiang

The pedestrian Shanghai Road is on No. 1276 Shili Avenue in Lianxi District. Built in June 2003, it is 720 meters long and 18 meters wide. Granite pavement on the 3-meter-wide leisure zone makes this thoroughfare suitable for commerce, leisure, entertainment, residential, and office use.

Gongqingcheng



Shanghai Road in Gongqingcheng City holds tales from history. Youth from many regions landed in Gongqingcheng in 1955 to cultivate and pioneer Tougou Ridge. The bustling thoroughfare holds a pride of place in the city.

Guizhou Province



Lush parasol trees along the Shanghai Road in Zunyi City create a picturesque street scene. It is 3.2 kilometers long from Dongfeng Bridge to Xin Street. It was named Shanghai Road in 1986.

Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

Haize Road in Yinchuan City became Shanghai Road in 2003.

It connects Lijing Street in the east to Tongda Street in the west, providing a vital transportation link between Xingqing and Jinfeng districts. This 10.9-kilometer route through Yinchuan City's flat plains is crucial to the region's connectivity and development.