How to do rail-air transit at Hongqiao transportaion hub?

Shanghai is a major hub for travelers. Have you ever wished to check in including your luggage at the railway station when doing a transit between railway and air flights? Well, your wish is granted!

China Eastern Airlines recently introduced a new service. Today Arina will guide you through the whole process. Let's begin where it starts at the railway station of Hongqiao hub.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

If you go:

Operation time: 7:30 am to 10:30 pm every day



Location: Exit No. 2 on the Arrival Floor (B1) of Hongqiao Railway Station

Filights: Only for flights of China Eastern and Shanghai airlines at T2 Hongqiao and Pudong airport

Check-in time: Check-in is only available on the day of departure. 1.5 hours before for flights at T2 Hongqiao and 3.5 hours in advance for Pudong flights











