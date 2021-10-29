Talisker's travels, one man and his dog, a Chinese odyssey

Shanghai-based Scot Adam Hyslop took a journey into the wild hinterlands of China after quitting his job, venturing into the unknown on his bicycle with only his dog for company.

Scotland is well renowned throughout the globe for its famous explorers and travellers. Dr David Livingstone, George Forest, and the poet Robbie Burns are just three of the nation's more illustrious adventurers and pioneers. So, it came as no surprise to the family and friends of Adam Hyslop – a Burns fan who grew up in the poet's final resting place of Dumfries – when he decided to take a sabbatical from his job in data analytics to explore the splendour of China with his faithful Border Collie, Talisker – named after a single malt Scotch whisky distilled on the Isle of Skye.



"I worked in an office job for nearly 20 years and decided that I needed a break and wanted to explore China in a more rudimental, hands on away," said Hyslop, who has spent nine of his 15 years in Asia living in Shanghai. "Longer-term travel or sustained travel is something I've wanted to do for a number of years and I finally had the opportunity to take a career break to try."

The Scot's preparation was meticulous. After careful research, an e-bike was chosen on account of the trailer needed to carry his canine pal through some brutal mountainous terrain. And, after several test runs around Shanghai, the 42-year-old office worker set off from his Shanghai home to embark on 1,200 kilometers bike ride deep into the unspoiled rural Chinese hinterlands.

It sounds like a Boy's Own story adventure, and it was to a certain extent, but certainly not as perilous as fellow countryman Forest. The 19th century explorer narrowly escaped with his life while on a plant collecting expedition in Yunnan Province near the Tibetan border in 1905. Politics at that time in China was complicated and all foreigners were under the suspicion of the Lamas. Fortunately, local indigenous people disguised Forest as a Tibetan and he escaped through the jungle to safety.

Hyslop's journey wasn't as fraught or dangerous but it certainly wasn't without incident. One day, while enjoying the beautiful scenery of a nature reserve, he lost his footing and tumbled 15 feet down onto some rocks, resulting in bruised ribs and gashes on his shin, hands, and backside. The setback didn't unnerve him, thankfully, and after a couple of days he was back in the saddle and on his way.

"We must adventure into the unknown from time to time to know we are alive," said the Scot. "I wasn't totally sure if Talisker would react well to the trailer and I'd only booked the first few nights' accommodation because I was unsure of what lay ahead.

"I knew China was beautiful but was pleasantly surprised at how diverse the scenery, culture, and history is, and the amount to do and see that's on offer. I've had many comments from friends that they had no idea China had so much varied beauty and sightseeing.

"Getting into the lower tiers and villages was an eye opener; to see how much of the land is cultivated, and how many people work in agriculture. Basic tools and methods are still used in the fields, yet at the same time, I could buy items in the village shop through mobile payment.

"The people were great, urging me on as I passed by, and many people were very kind and offered help in terms of food, accommodation, and local advice on things to see and keep the route moving forward."

The six-week odyssey saw one man and his dog travel across five provinces, taking in some breathtaking sites.

"It was an amazing journey and Talisker had just as much fun," Hyslop said. "Talisker's instinct was always to run, so I had to make sure he was out of the trailer and running as much as possible.

"He did get sore feet about 10 days into the trip, so my wife, Valeria, bought him shoes to help protect his feet after a few days of rest. He got through several sets of shoes throughout the trip.

"Valeria, my wife, used the high-speed rail network to come out and visit me on several parts of the trip, which was great so we could enjoy some of those times together. However, I was really glad I pushed to make it happen and just got pedalling and enjoyed experiencing the unknown.

Most memorable sights included Mount Sanqing, a World UNESCO site of Outstanding Universal Value; the sacred Taoist mountain just north of Yushan in Jiangxi Province, where one man and his dog experienced an exhilarating cable car ride with stunning views of the surrounding National Park of forest, waterfalls, lakes, and springs.

"If I had to pick one highlight it would be Mount Sanqing. My main objectives were to go to as many mountain areas and UNESCO sites as possible," Hyslop said. "I had one goal in mind to reach Mount Wuyi site and go via Mount Huangshan.

As for the future, Scotland's latest adventurer plans to get back in the saddle for part two of his existential journey into the unknown. Dr Livingstone once said, "It was easier to travel than to write about it." But maybe the final word should be left to American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, who said, "It's not about the destination, it's about the journey."

Will Scott is a Shanghai-based journalist and author of "Pavel Is a Geordie."