Beijing reports 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported five locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases from 3pm Wednesday to 2pm Thursday.

All seven cases were reported in Changping District, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention, told a press briefing on Thursday.

Beijing has so far reported a total of 25 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak, Pang said.