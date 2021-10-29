﻿
News / Nation

China submits key documents on tackling climate change to UN

Xinhua
  14:37 UTC+8, 2021-10-29       0
China has submitted two documents on its nationally determined contributions and long-term emission control strategies to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
China has submitted two documents on its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and long-term emission control strategies to the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said the country's Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The two documents, titled "China's Achievements, New Goals and New Measures for Nationally Determined Contributions" and "China's Mid-Century Long-Term Low Greenhouse Gas Emission Development Strategy," were handed in on Thursday, according to the ministry.

This is China's concrete action in implementing the Paris Agreement and reflects the country's determination and efforts in promoting green, low-carbon development and addressing global climate change, the ministry said.

The document on China's achievements, new goals and new measures for NDCs has summed up China's policies, measures and results in implementing its NDCs since 2015, as well as key policies and measures for its new goals.

It also expounds on China's basic stance on global climate governance, contributions and considerations on further promoting international cooperation against climate change, the ministry added.

The other document, while summarizing China's key progress in controlling greenhouse gas emission, puts forward China's guiding principles, strategic visions, strategic priorities and policy orientations on its mid-century long-term low greenhouse gas emission development, and its approaches and advocacies for promoting global climate governance.

The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is scheduled from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. This is the first of its kind since the Paris Agreement came into force.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
