Chinese mainland reports 48 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 48 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 19 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 12 in Gansu, nine in Heilongjiang, three in Qinghai, two each in Beijing and Ningxia, and one in Yunnan, the commission said.

Thursday also saw 16 new imported cases, of which four were reported in Guangdong, three each in Shanghai and Guangxi, two each in Zhejiang and Yunnan, and one each in Beijing and Inner Mongolia.

Shanghai reported one new suspected case, which was from outside the mainland. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, it added.