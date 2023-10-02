﻿
Accessories of star athletes sell like hot cakes

Spectators engage with athletes at the Asian Games in Huangzhou not only by supporting them in competition, but purchasing similar clothing and accessories as the medal winners..
While athletes try their best in the arena of the Asian Games in Huangzhou, spectators' attention may drift away to something else: the clothes they are wearing on the podium, a pin on a ponytail, or a plush toy on a backpack. "

Asian Games stars style" products have gone viral on the Internet, creating huge commercial opportunities outside the games themselves.

One of the most popular products is the podium uniforms worn by the China team. Designed by Hong Kong art director and designer Timmy Yip and the China Academy of Art, the white-and-red uniform features traditional Chinese-style knot buttons and subtle cloud patterns on the collars.

The uniform, which costs 1,999 yuan (US$277.57) a set, is now available only at the Anta Guanjun Store in Hangzhou, which stocks 10 sets per day. The store said that nearly 30 sets had been sold, with some selling to foreign customers.

Replicas of the uniforms Chinese athletes wear on the podium have become commercially popular, despite their high price.

"The uniform looks magnificent," said a Xiaohongshu user who goes by the screen name Xiaonan. "It feels that if you are not sporty enough, you don't deserve the uniform."

Meanwhile, accessories on athletes are more accessible, in terms of both prices and availability.

The hair ornaments swimmer Zhang Yufei wore on the podium are another example. The winner of six Asian Games 2023 gold medals is undoubtedly one of brightest stars at the Asian Games this year, and hair decorations she wore have been selling like hot cakes.

Asian Games mascot hairpins have become almost as popular as swimmer Zhang Yufei, who has won six gold medals.

Adorned by two mascots of the games, Chenchen and Congcong, the hair pins are available at most souvenir stores, but after Zhang became their "model", they sold out quickly.

Besides, a panda plush toy belonging to double gold shooting winner Huang Yuting also drew much attention. The 17-year-old attached the bear to her air rifle stand and was its presence impressed viewers almost as much as her shots during the games.

Netizens have been asking where she got the plush toy and where they could buy it and Huang explained that it was a gift she received earlier and she hoped it would bring her good luck so she always took it with her to competitions.

'The cutest animals hugs the fiercest shooter' read one comment by a netizen on the plush toy that accompanied double gold winner Huang Yuting to the Asian Games

"The change of the broadcasts gives spectators more chances to see such products athletes take with them, and could create business opportunities," said Li Hong, founder of Kayford Branding, a sports licensing business. "The Internet, social media, and short videos allow such products to be promoted organically and quickly and this is probably the direction where sports businesses will head."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
