Woman delivers babies after surgery to connect her 2 wombs

A 27-year-old woman with two deformed wombs who was operated on to connect the two has delivered a pair of twins.

Cui Dandan has suffered serious period pain since puberty, but her deformed wombs were only detected when she got married three years ago and was unable to get pregnant.

Doctors cut the right fallopian tube connected the smaller womb to prevent an ectopic pregnancy, but nothing changed for Cui.

Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University carried out a challenging procedure to combine the two wombs.

“We used minimally invasive measures to reduce damage to the womb,” said Dr Hua Keqin, the leader doctors.

Cui got pregnant after in vitro fertilization in the hospital two years after the surgery.



“About 80 percent of patients with reconstructed wombs suffer miscarriages or premature delivery,” Hua said.

Cui finally delivered a pair of twins after a 35-week pregnancy.



