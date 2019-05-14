News / Metro

First on-site drill for second CIIE held

Shanghai government said the purpose of the drill was to improve services to exhibitors and guests of the coming second CIIE.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Firefighters take part in the drill.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

State Grid workers take part in the drill.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

State Grid workers listen to an introduction to emergency reaction plans to secure electricity for the event.

The first on-site drill for the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held at the National Exhibition and Conference Center on Tuesday.

The drill was held among attendants at the China International Medical Equipment Fair which is being held at the venue.

It was estimated that about 160,000 people would visit the fair on Tuesday, and the drill focused on measures to manage big crowds.

From the video surveillance room at the center, the police monitored the crowds and reacted when too many people or vehicles gathered at the same spot.

Workers from different groups of the CIIE security mission were familiarized with fire safety, energy provision, food safety, first aid, emergency communications and catering services at the center.

The drill also set up "emergencies" during the fair to test preparedness for different scenarios.

Another three drills are planned for September and October.

The second CIIE will be held from November 5 to 10 this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
