57 Internet fraud suspects flown to Shanghai

Chen Huizhi
  16:06 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0
The suspects allegedly pretended to be prostitutes to defraud people via WeChat.
Shanghai police

The suspects arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 10pm on Tuesday.

Fifty-seven suspects in an Internet fraud were flown to Shanghai from Hainan Province on Tuesday night.

Based in Danzhou, the suspects allegedly pretended to be prostitutes and defrauded WeChat users.

One of the victims, a man surnamed Li, said he waited for the “prostitute” in a hotel room after paying for the service, police said.

Investigation is still underway.

Meanwhile, police in Changning District said they have detained eight suspects in an Internet gambling fraud.

The suspects, based in Xiamen, Fujian Province, allegedly made friends with people over the Internet and brought them to play on a gambling website developed by the gang.

Police said they started their investigation last month after a  complaint, and that the suspects have made at least 200,000 yuan (US$29,000) through the fraud.

Changning police

Police raid the suspects' den in Xiamen.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
