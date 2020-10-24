Publications to help train nursery staff in ethics

A set of five books on the professional ethics of nursery staff for children aged under 3 has been published by the Shanghai Open University.

The books, covering issues of professional responsibilities, work ethics, humanistic accomplishments, mental health and security awareness, will be used as textbooks for nursery staff training programs at the university.

Shanghai Open University started developing courses for training nursing staff in 2018, and the books are compiled based on the experiences accumulated over the past two years in both theories and cases.

Shanghai has been attaching greater importance to the development of the nursing industry.

In September, the city government issued a three-year action plan to promote development and improve service quality of the nursing industry, the first of its kind on the Chinese mainland. In the document, the government calls for annual training for nursing staff, including training on work ethics.