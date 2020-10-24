9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported nine new imported coronavirus cases on Friday, while three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

The city reported nine new imported coronavirus cases on Friday, while three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 20.

The second patient is a Belgian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 21.

The third patient is a Ukrainian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 21.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 21.

The fifth patient is a Russian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 21.

The sixth and the seventh patients are Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 21 on the same flight.

The eighth and the ninth patients are Chinese working in the Philippines who who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 21 on the same flight

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 251 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 781 imported cases, 696 have been discharged upon recovery and 85 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.