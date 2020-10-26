News / Metro

Training starts for CIIE health-service volunteers

Cai Wenjun
  15:13 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0
Offering health services will be more challenging and professional this year, in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Training of health service volunteers for the upcoming China International Import Expo kicked off on Monday, according to the Shanghai Health Enhancement Commission.

This year’s health services will be more challenging and professional, in light of the current novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

A special anti-smoking volunteer team will be established for the first time at this year’s CIIE, which runs between November 5 and 10.

Volunteers offering health services will carry out public education on coronavirus prevention and control, consultation in the event of emergencies and health service direction. Volunteers will also remind staff, visitors and CIIE participants to wear masks, wash hands, maintain social distance and ensure hygiene inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the venue of CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
