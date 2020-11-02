News / Metro

State Grid vows to keep power flowing to CIIE

Thanks to cutting-edge technologies and dedicated personnel from the local grid operator, there shouldn't be any glitches at this year's import expo.
Ti Gong

State Grid Shanghai Company holds a pledging ceremony at its base near the CIIE venue in Qingpu District on Monday.

State Grid Shanghai Company will ensure the power supply for the upcoming China International Import Expo with advanced equipment and an ample personnel crew, it pledged at a ceremony held at the company’s equipment base near the CIIE venue in Qingpu District.

Some 200 operators will be dispatched to ensure emergency inspection and repair services during the one-week event.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE

Emergency lightning equipment

So far, a total of 12,000 kilometers of cables across the city have been inspected, with 240 hidden safety risks eliminated.

The base is stocked with the latest equipment, including emergency lightning, battery stacks and robots for carrying out electricity tasks, which also reveals the company’s efforts in the digitalization of equipment in recent years.

Wu Ruofan / SHINE

The robot can perform power inspection tasks.

The company has been upgrading its equipment and management system with the application of cutting-edge technologies including 5G, artificial intelligence and the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System.

At Zhuguang Road substation in Qingpu District, the front-line operational center of power supply for the CIIE area, an intelligent commanding system has been equipped to improve efficiency.

The system provides real-time information on load capacity, power supply chain and repair status, enabling much smoother and more timely communication among workers.

Ti Gong

Operators inspect power equipment with combined technology of 5G, AR and the BeiDou Navigation System.

Operators can also inspect converters based on visualized 3D transmission channels and images taken by drones.

According to Lu Min’an, deputy director of the operation department of the company's Qingpu branch, the system has greatly relieved personnel pressure.

“It used to take eight to 10 employees to deliver daily tasks, but now it can be done remotely by one operating through the system,” said Lu.

Ti Gong

The intelligent command system installed at Zhuguang Road substation in Qingpu District

Besides Zhuguang center, a 110 KV substation on Panzhen Road in the district has also been put into use recently to back up for CIIE.

Lu added that more workers have been allocated to ensure the health control, including temperature screening and inspection of more power stations.

Apart from enhancing the power supply of 11 key areas during the expo, another 376 sites, mostly fever clinics across the city, will also be added to the list, too.

“Due to the epidemic this year, we have to safeguard the normal functioning of health centers, along with tightened health control measures within our base,” said Lu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
