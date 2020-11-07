Major civil aviation deals take off at CIIE

China Southern Airlines has signed purchase agreements with 14 global suppliers at the China International Import Expo with a total value of 3 billion yuan (US$454 million).

Ti Gong

Aeronautical materials from the United States, special vehicles from Germany and French wines are among the purchase deals inked by the largest carrier in Asia.

Other purchase projects included aircraft engine materials and maintenance services. The agreements with CFM International, General Electric and International Aero Engines are the biggest civil aviation deal at the import expo.

China Southern has also purchased in-flight entertainment content and software to provide better experiences for its customers, the carrier said.

The airline has participated in the CIIE for three years as a “core supporting enterprise” and “specialized carrier.”

To ensure the transport of CIIE participants, the airline has allocated about 99 flights at Shanghai’s Pudong and Hongqiao international airports with more than 20,000 seats every day. This is 5 per cent more than last year.

Ti Gong

Wide-body aircraft have replaced single-aisle jets on popular routes to Shanghai from Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu and other destinations.

Specialized CIIE counters have also been set up at Hongqiao and Pudong airports.

Seven Boeing 777 cargo aircraft are in full operation to transport CIIE exhibits, including milk ponder, cosmetics, electric appliances, medical equipment and intelligent equipment, accounting for 20 percent of the total cargo capacity of the airline in Shanghai.

The cargo flight route between Shanghai and Amsterdam has become the busiest route, with the freight amount increased by 96 percent on year since October, China Southern said.

The carrier also operates its long-haul passenger aircraft with China International Import Expo-themed livery between Beijing and Shanghai to promote the expo.

The CZ8887 between Daxing and Hongqiao international airports will host quizzes, CIIE mascot painting and other activities in the air. The Airbus 330-300, jointly launched by the CIIE bureau and China Southern, is painted white and blue with white-and-yellow stripes. It also features the CIIE mascot, Jinbao, along with the Expo’s slogan "New Era, Shared Future."