News / Metro

Major civil aviation deals take off at CIIE

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:42 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
China Southern Airlines has signed purchase agreements with 14 global suppliers at the China International Import Expo with a total value of 3 billion yuan (US$454 million).
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  12:42 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
Major civil aviation deals take off at CIIE
Ti Gong

China Southern signs agreements with global suppliers at the CIIE.

China Southern Airlines has signed purchase agreements with 14 global suppliers at the China International Import Expo with a total value of 3 billion yuan (US$454 million). 

Aeronautical materials from the United States, special vehicles from Germany and French wines are among the purchase deals inked by the largest carrier in Asia.

Other purchase projects included aircraft engine materials and maintenance services. The agreements with CFM International, General Electric and International Aero Engines are the biggest civil aviation deal at the import expo.

China Southern has also purchased in-flight entertainment content and software to provide better experiences for its customers, the carrier said.

The airline has participated in the CIIE for three years as a “core supporting enterprise” and “specialized carrier.”

To ensure the transport of CIIE participants, the airline has allocated about 99 flights at Shanghai’s Pudong and Hongqiao international airports with more than 20,000 seats every day. This is 5 per cent more than last year. 

Major civil aviation deals take off at CIIE
Ti Gong

Passengers check in at the CIIE specialized counter at Hongqiao Airport.

Wide-body aircraft have replaced single-aisle jets on popular routes to Shanghai from Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu and other destinations.

Specialized CIIE counters have also been set up at Hongqiao and Pudong airports.

Seven Boeing 777 cargo aircraft are in full operation to transport CIIE exhibits, including milk ponder, cosmetics, electric appliances, medical equipment and intelligent equipment, accounting for 20 percent of the total cargo capacity of the airline in Shanghai.

The cargo flight route between Shanghai and Amsterdam has become the busiest route, with the freight amount increased by 96 percent on year since October, China Southern said.

The carrier also operates its long-haul passenger aircraft with China International Import Expo-themed livery between Beijing and Shanghai to promote the expo.

The CZ8887 between Daxing and Hongqiao international airports will host quizzes, CIIE mascot painting and other activities in the air. The Airbus 330-300, jointly launched by the CIIE bureau and China Southern, is painted white and blue with white-and-yellow stripes. It also features the CIIE mascot, Jinbao, along with the Expo’s slogan "New Era, Shared Future."

Major civil aviation deals take off at CIIE
Ti Gong

Flight attendants and travelers at Hongqiao Airport with the CIIE mascot and posters

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     