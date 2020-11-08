Education boost for Yangtze River Delta region

An association to promote the education of history and conditions of China among vocational and junior colleges in the Yangtze River Delta region has been established.

An association to promote the education of history and conditions of China among vocational and junior colleges in the Yangtze River Delta region was established over the weekend in Shanghai.

The association is a branch of the national association for the special education program, and the first regional organization in China to share existing resources, jointly develop new courses and improve teaching capabilities.

It was initiated by the Shanghai Publishing and Printing College, the Nanjing Vocational College of Information Technology, Zhejiang Financial College and Wuhu Institute of Technology after a discussion on education.

A total of 36 demonstration classes have also been delivered in the region, laying the foundation for the establishment of the association.

In the future, teachers of vocational and junior colleges in the Yangtze River Delta region will have mutual visits and exchanges, share experiences and learn from each other, and contribute their wisdom to jointly develop high-quality courses.

A pool of teaching talent will be established, and demonstration classes will be selected. There will also be teaching competitions and touring shows of demonstration classes.