News / Metro

Medical equipment supply deal is proper prescription

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:06 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
A procurement deal for medical equipment has been signed by the Shanghai Hospital Development Center, 16 hospitals and five global medical apparatus suppliers.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:06 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Medical equipment supply deal is proper prescription
Ti Gong

A group procurement deal is signed.

A group procurement deal for medical equipment was signed by the Shanghai Hospital Development Center, 16 hospitals in Shanghai and five multinational medical apparatus and instruments suppliers and agencies on Sunday at the third China International Import Expo.

The procurement involves 28 types of equipment with procurement totaling 450 million yuan (US$68 million). The order included the latest CT (computed tomography), magnetic resonance, digital subtraction angiography, ET (positron emission tomography)/CT, linear accelerator and surgical robots.

They were supplied by multinational medical apparatus and instruments companies including General Electric Company, Siemens and Philips.

During the first and second import expos, 68 large medical equipment items were procured for a total amount of 910 million yuan.

They provide a solid support for the diagnosis and treatment of rare and critical diseases at city hospitals, showing the spillover effect of the import expo, said Wang Xingpeng, Party secretary and director of the Shanghai Hospital Development Center.

An array of the latest medical equipment from top multinational companies  was unveiled during the signing ceremony, covering CT, magnetic resonance, digital subtraction angiography, surgery robot and radiotherapy equipment.

"The event provides the public a window to learn about the latest medical equipment technology, bridges supply and demand, and creates new channels to accelerate the landing of top-class global medical equipment and technologies in the China market," said Kong Fu'an, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau and Shanghai Commission of Commerce.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Philips
Siemens
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     