Medical equipment supply deal is proper prescription

Ti Gong

A group procurement deal for medical equipment was signed by the Shanghai Hospital Development Center, 16 hospitals in Shanghai and five multinational medical apparatus and instruments suppliers and agencies on Sunday at the third China International Import Expo.

The procurement involves 28 types of equipment with procurement totaling 450 million yuan (US$68 million). The order included the latest CT (computed tomography), magnetic resonance, digital subtraction angiography, ET (positron emission tomography)/CT, linear accelerator and surgical robots.

They were supplied by multinational medical apparatus and instruments companies including General Electric Company, Siemens and Philips.

During the first and second import expos, 68 large medical equipment items were procured for a total amount of 910 million yuan.

They provide a solid support for the diagnosis and treatment of rare and critical diseases at city hospitals, showing the spillover effect of the import expo, said Wang Xingpeng, Party secretary and director of the Shanghai Hospital Development Center.

An array of the latest medical equipment from top multinational companies was unveiled during the signing ceremony, covering CT, magnetic resonance, digital subtraction angiography, surgery robot and radiotherapy equipment.

"The event provides the public a window to learn about the latest medical equipment technology, bridges supply and demand, and creates new channels to accelerate the landing of top-class global medical equipment and technologies in the China market," said Kong Fu'an, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau and Shanghai Commission of Commerce.