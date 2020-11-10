Industry park to shine a light on handicrafts

Ti Gong

A handicraft industry exposition park opened in Songjiang on October 25. The opening ceremony also witnessed the signing of agreements between the park and about 100 artists who will later set up studios there.

The Shanghai Guoji Handicraft Industry Exposition Park, covering an area of about 180 mu (10.7 hectares), is located in the suburban district’s Sheshan International Tourist Resort. Serving the cultural, tourism, science and technology, green energy and finance sectors, the park will build national-level handicraft inheritance, experiencing, exhibition and trading zones, and develop itself into a key national handicraft industrial cluster.

Contemporary pottery and porcelain artists represented by handicraft master Gong Xunming, and jade artists represented by Liu Chunming, general manager of Beijing Jade Products Factory, signed agreements to set up studios in the park.

The park will also house a handicraft research and creative base, a training base for university students, art galleries and museums. Art producing and processing sectors in both the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain will also be cultivated.

Construction of the China Jade Sculpture Museum, a strategic project launched by the Gems and Jewelry Trade Association of China and the Songjiang District government, will start in the park. The floor area of the museum is estimated to be 150,000 square meters. A top prize of China’s jade carving competitions will also be judged by a panel in the park.

In addition, China National Gold Group Corp has been invited to join in the construction of the jade sculpture museum. The company will also participate in the cultural development of Sijing Old Town in Songjiang and build the old town into a tourist site featuring gold art works.

To celebrate the park’s opening, the first Shanghai Guoji Cultural Festival was launched. Thousands of jade artworks, 52 pieces of purple clay teapots and thousands of Jingdezhen porcelain works are being showcased during the festival, which will run through November 25.

Cheng Xiangmin, Party secretary of Songjiang, and Li Qian, director of Songjiang, were present at the opening ceremony.