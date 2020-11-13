News / Metro

Innovation forum envisions better living through design

Yang Jian
  10:50 UTC+8, 2020-11-12       0
A design and innovation forum was held at the 3rd China International Import Expo on November 6 to encourage global furniture designers and brands to help drive economic recovery.
Yuexing Group / Ti Gong

Designers and industry insiders discuss new trends at a CIIE design and innovation forum.

A design and innovation forum, “Better Design, Better Life,” was held at the 3rd China International Import Expo on November 6 to encourage global furniture designers and brands to help drive economic recovery.

Designers and insiders in the furniture and home decoration, lighting, art and new materials industries from China, Italy, Germany, the United States and Japan shared innovative products and concepts.

The forum, which originated at the first CIIE in 2018, was jointly hosted by the China Furniture & Decoration Chamber of Commerce and the Putuo-based Yuexing Group. This year’s forum focused on topics such as the power of design, the recovery of the industry and building better lives.

The Yuexing Group has been actively involved in all three expos.

Forums at previous events have drawn public attention to how design can drive new consumption patterns.

Yao Rulin, a Putuo official, said many well-known design companies are headquartered in the district.

Yuexing Group / Ti Gong

Putuo District officials, business leaders and industry insiders exchange ideas at the 2020 Global Commercial Annual Conference.

The forum is expected to boost CIIE’s spillover effect to develop the industrial and cultural innovation design sectors and drive the “dual circulation” strategy (an initiative where domestic and foreign markets support one another), Yao said.

Ding Zuohong, president of the chamber and the Yuexing Group, said the new market structure will help develop the design industry.

“Global designers will gather at the forum and the trade expo to help improve people’s lives,” Ding said.

Renowned designers such as David Picazo, Chen Feijie and Yu Wenjie shared their views on the sustainable development of future cities, Chinese lifestyles and home decoration.

“Being methanal-free will become the common target and principle of China’s home decoration sector,” said Yu, a renowned Chinese home decoration designer.

The Trading Center in Design Service (Furnishing), launched at the first forum in 2018, served exhibitors and overseas brands with “quality life” and “scientific life” sections at CIIE to foster business cooperation.

The design and innovation forum has attracted foreign designers to create flagship and premier stores in Shanghai, many of which are located at Global Harbor in Putuo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
CIIE
Special Reports
