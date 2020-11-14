News / Metro

Traffic restrictions to hit Qingpu District roads for cycling race

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:59 UTC+8, 2020-11-14       0
There will be traffic restrictions in some areas of Qingpu District next week to allow for a cycle race.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:59 UTC+8, 2020-11-14       0
Traffic restrictions to hit Qingpu District roads for cycling race
Ti Gong

Last year's start.

There will be traffic restrictions in some areas of Qingpu District next week to allow for a cycle race in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

The "Ride Like a Pro," managed by Giro d'Italia, Italy's equivalent of the Tour de France, will take place on November 21 and 22. 

Both directions of Dianshan Lake Avenue between Qingpu Avenue and Zhuhu Road will be closed to traffic between 7am and 5pm on November 21. Buses including Qingpu No. 15, 19 and 17, and 1507 and 1508 will detour from their routes or have operations suspended.

Between 6am and 12pm on November 22, there will be greater traffic restrictions with both directions of Zhutian Road, Shenzhuan Highway, Zhufeng Highway, Jinhu Road, Huqingping Highway, the north bank of Taipu River and Lianxi Highway.

The routes of more buses including Jinze No. 5 and 6, Zhujiajiao No. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, Qingjin Line, Qingshang Line, and Qingxiao Line will be adjusted. Some services will be cancelled.

Only vehicles relevant to the race with passes will be allowed in the restricted areas.

The event invites amateurs, professionals and spectators to enjoy the fun of racing and savor the beautiful landscapes of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

The circuit will be extended to cover Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province from Qingpu District in Shanghai last year, reaching 89 kilometers from the previous 70 kilometers.

It is the first big sports event in the demonstration zone.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     