Traffic restrictions to hit Qingpu District roads for cycling race

Ti Gong

There will be traffic restrictions in some areas of Qingpu District next week to allow for a cycle race in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

The "Ride Like a Pro," managed by Giro d'Italia, Italy's equivalent of the Tour de France, will take place on November 21 and 22.

Both directions of Dianshan Lake Avenue between Qingpu Avenue and Zhuhu Road will be closed to traffic between 7am and 5pm on November 21. Buses including Qingpu No. 15, 19 and 17, and 1507 and 1508 will detour from their routes or have operations suspended.



Between 6am and 12pm on November 22, there will be greater traffic restrictions with both directions of Zhutian Road, Shenzhuan Highway, Zhufeng Highway, Jinhu Road, Huqingping Highway, the north bank of Taipu River and Lianxi Highway.

The routes of more buses including Jinze No. 5 and 6, Zhujiajiao No. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, Qingjin Line, Qingshang Line, and Qingxiao Line will be adjusted. Some services will be cancelled.

Only vehicles relevant to the race with passes will be allowed in the restricted areas.

The event invites amateurs, professionals and spectators to enjoy the fun of racing and savor the beautiful landscapes of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.



The circuit will be extended to cover Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province from Qingpu District in Shanghai last year, reaching 89 kilometers from the previous 70 kilometers.

It is the first big sports event in the demonstration zone.