Action on Burger King Shanghai, Pepsi China dispute

Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People's Court started to execute a court order recently to require Burger King Shanghai to return a nearly 68-million-yuan (US$10.3 million) promotion fee to Pepsi China.

In September, the Shanghai International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission arbitrated in this dispute and asked the respondent Burger King Shanghai to give the fee back to the claimant Pepsi China. However, the respondent hasn’t returned the money.

So the claimant applied for compulsory execution to the city’s court, and the execution procedure is underway.

In February last year, the 16 million yuan bank deposit of Burger King Shanghai was frozen by Huangpu District’s court after Pepsi China applied to the court.

