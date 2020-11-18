4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported four new imported coronavirus cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

The first imported patient is a Philippine sailor who arrived at a Shanghai port on November 13 as his ship docked for maintenance.

The second is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 3.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 16.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on November 16.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 70 close contacts with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile nine patients were discharged upon recovery. So far, of all the 942 imported cases, 872 have been discharged upon recovery and 70 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 343 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.